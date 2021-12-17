2022 TE Donovan Jones commits to Stanford as a PWO

On Thursday, 2022 tight end Donovan Jones out of Eagle High School in Eagle, Idaho committed to Stanford as a preferred walk-on (PWO). Jones will be enrolling in June, which is normal enrollment.

Listed at 6’4”, 215 pounds, Jones has solid size for a tight end. During his senior year, he caught 52 passes for 794 yards and 7 touchdowns, so he’s shown an ability to be dangerous in the open field. He has good hands and has the tools to be a good route running tight end. Given how much depth Stanford has and is projected to have at the tight end position, it’s hard to say how much action he’ll see at Stanford. However, given how much Stanford likes to use tight ends, it doesn’t hurt to add one as a preferred walk-on. Especially one who has the route running and catching ability of Jones.

Jones also played basketball in high school and was first-team all-conference in high school as both a tight end and a punter, so he’s a pretty well-rounded athlete. It should be interesting to see how he’s used at Stanford and whether or not he makes an impact at special teams. That’s one area where guys like him often shine.

