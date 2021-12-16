2022 DE Kaz Melzer commits to Stanford as a PWO

On Thursday, Stanford landed a commitment from 2022 defensive end Kaz Melzer out of Gonzaga Prep in Spokane, WA. Melzer commits as a preferred walk-on (PWO) and will enroll in June, which is normal enrollment.

At 6’4”, 245 pounds, Melzer has good size for a defensive end and does a nice job of reading opposing offenses. He has a good feel for whether it’ll be run or pass. He’s physical and wraps up well on his tackles. Just in general possesses the kind of aggression you’d like to see in a defensive end. He also has the ability to get into the backfield both by beating guys off the edge and using his hands to create space and make plays on the inside. He’s a very smart, high IQ player.

Given that Stanford’s 2022 class already has some really talented pass rushers coming in on scholarship, it’s tough to say how much of an impact Melzer will make on The Farm. But stopping the run was a major issue for Stanford this past season and a guy who could provide some depth in that department is certainly a welcomed addition.

