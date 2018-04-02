Jared Greenfield recent took in two visits to Stanford and the 2020 defensive back was impressed with what he saw and who he talked to on The Farm.

Greenfield recently moved from LA, where he was attending Crenshaw, to South Jordan, Utah and Bingham High. The Miners program is a familiar one for the Cardinal coaches because it was the prep home for tight end Dalton Schultz.

Bingham head coach John Lambourne told Greenfield he would like Stanford and should visit.

The first time on campus March 11 was more of a general tour of campus and information about the school. On March 24 Greenfield and his 7-on-7 team was on campus and while his teammates went on a tour he stayed with defensive back coach Duane Akina and defensive coordinator Lance Anderson.

“Even when I first got there, driving up there I was like, ‘Wow, I really like this school and how it looks,'" he said. "Now that I met the coaches, it’s like everyone is cool. I really picture myself being there. It was really making me think this is where I want to go. I liked it a lot. It set a high standard, a very high standard, for every other school.’

Greenfield reports offers from Oregon and San Jose State. He is scheduled to visit Ohio State in May.

Akina discussed the standard to which he holds his defensive backs. It appealed to Greenfield that it was demanding and called it “eye opening” to have a detailed conversation with a college coach about what he would be expected to do.

And that level of commitment won’t be new for Greenfield. His mother joined him on both visits and her influence on Jared is a driving force in his work ethic on and off the field.

“My mom always pushes academics. Always,” he said. “She is never, ever going to let me take the easy way out. Nobody in my household is ever going to take the easy way out. It’s never going to happen like that. You have to always work on and off the field.

“It has been that way my whole life, so I’m really used to it. I know people that take the easy way out because they can’t do it. I know I have the ability, so I’m going to do it.”

Jared’s brother, Aaron, is a baseball player who signed at North Carolina and is now at the State College of Florida in Bradenton. Jared said Aaron was on Stanford baseball’s recruiting radar and Aaron was an academic honor student at Millikan High (Long Beach), where he also played five musical instruments.

“I’ve always dreamed of going to college,” Greenfield said. “All my life I’ve never wanted my mom to pay for college. So, I always thought I have to work hard to get something for my mom.”

And it was Greenfield’s mom who encouraged the move to Utah. She wanted a different environment for Greenfield and Jared has an uncle in South Jordan.

“I have been Crenshaw my whole life,” he said. “Now that I came out here -- I like the athletic program. I really enjoy being here. It was just the weather. Coming out here that was the biggest thing for me. It was really cold the first couple days but you get used to it.”