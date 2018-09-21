Nathaniel Peat announced his commitment to Stanford Friday over Northwestern before the senior night game for the prolific Missouri running back.

He visited Stanford July 27 for the Friday Night Lights junior day and even participated in the one-hour camp despite already having an offer. Peat wanted to work with position coach Ron Gould and got a one-on-one crash course with the veteran instructor of multiple NFL backs.

Gould is likely smiling at the news that Peat will join Austin Jones (Bishop O’Dowd, Oakland) on the committed list for the 2019 class. Stanford targeted a goal of two running backs for the class and the Cardinal are well on their way to a fantastic duo set to arrive on The Farm

What was noteworthy about the FNL session is that Peat looked comfortable running routes and catching passes out of the “backfield” on drills. He may not be as natural a pass catcher as Jones -- who will line up at receiver as well and plays defensive back -- but Peat has athleticism that is tough to track for a linebacker.

Peat is a shorter back and has a build similar to Trevor Speights. He’s not small; he’s just not built like Tyler Gaffney or Toby Gerhart. What he has plenty of is big-play ability. He stayed off the camp circuit this past year, but at the Chicago camp of The Opening last year he tested as one of the best athetes in attendance, regardless of age.

Here is the scouting report from Josh Helmholdt, who covers the Midwest for Rivals:

"Peat is not the biggest back, but he is explosive and he is versatile. He can catch passes out of the backfield just as competently as he can take a handoff, and he presents an opportunity to hit the home run in both capacities. It is unlikely he ever carries the ball 263 times in a season like Bryce Love did last year, but Peat can be the guy who complements a workhorse ball carrier like that as the change-of-pace back."